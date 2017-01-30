Text To Win 2017 Country Megatickets All Week Long

Want to get free tickets into the hottest country music concerts of the summer?

Just enter the KISS 99.9 Megaticket Giveaway! Five great shows at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.

How do you win?

Enter our text to win giveaway contest which runs Monday, January 30th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 3rd, 2017 until 9:00 p.m.

To participate in the contest, listen for the cue to text at the top of every hour and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One winner will receive two (2) 2017 Country Megatickets at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre to attend these amazing concerts:

June 17: Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

July 29: Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young

August 19: Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown

September 15: Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell

October 14: Surprise Superstar Act (Still to be Announced)

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to each of the five shows.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES