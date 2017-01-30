Text To Win 2017 Country Megatickets All Week Long

January 30, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Country Megaticket

Want to get free tickets into the hottest country music concerts of the summer?

Just enter the KISS 99.9 Megaticket Giveaway! Five great shows at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre.

How do you win?

Enter our text to win giveaway contest which runs Monday, January 30th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to Friday, February 3rd, 2017 until 9:00 p.m.

To participate in the contest, listen for the cue to text at the top of every  hour and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One winner will receive two (2) 2017 Country Megatickets at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre to attend these amazing concerts:

  • June 17: Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
  • July 29: Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
  • August 19: Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
  • September 15: Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell
  • October 14: Surprise Superstar Act (Still to be Announced)

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to each of the five shows.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Chili Cook-Off: The Day In Pictures
Rising Star Showcase Features Country Trio Midland

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live