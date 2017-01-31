Ben Affleck Is Walking Away From The Directors Chair

January 31, 2017 8:10 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: batman, Ben Affleck, Cape Crusader, director, Justice League

Ben Affleck is walking away from the directors chair for the next “Batman” movie.  In a statement, he says he will continue to play the role of  the superhero but  he doesn’t feel he could give the best performance possible while also directing the film. Ben takes on the role again as the Caped Crusader  when  “Justice League” hits theaters in November.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

CHILI COOK OFF 2017 FAN MEET & GREET PHOTOSCheck Out The Kiss 99.9 listeners who went backstage to meet the 2017 Chili Cook Off Headliners including Lee Brice, Granger Smith Chris Lane and More
Chili Cook-Off: The Day In Pictures

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live