Ben Affleck is walking away from the directors chair for the next “Batman” movie. In a statement, he says he will continue to play the role of the superhero but he doesn’t feel he could give the best performance possible while also directing the film. Ben takes on the role again as the Caped Crusader when “Justice League” hits theaters in November.
Ben Affleck Is Walking Away From The Directors ChairJanuary 31, 2017 8:10 AM
Actor Ben Affleck attends The 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice'. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)