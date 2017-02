Maren Morris will perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards with Alicia Keys. This isn’t the first time Maren performed with Alicia. They teamed up a couple months back for a CMT Crossroads episode and nailed it. Maren is also up for three Grammy Awards so it was a huge year for the newcomer.

Maren joins a previously revealed lineup that includes Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban as well. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air live Feb. 12 on CBS-TV.