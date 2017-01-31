Oprah Has A New Job

Oprah will be joining her buddy Gail King on CBS. Yep… Oprah Winfrey will be joining CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Jeff Fager who is the show’s producer said this morning… “”She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

Oprah is thrilled too…. “I’ve been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days as a young reporter. I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

We have to wait a bit tho’… Oprah doesn’t start until the fall.