A Country Star Teams Up With Folgers For Jingle Contest

Sing along, “The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup!” Folgers wants you to put your own spin on the iconic jingle and enter their Folgers Jingle Contest. The coffee company has teamed up with Chris Young to inspire musicians to follow their dreams. Through February 20th, you can submit your Videos at folgers.com for an opportunity to win a mentoring session with Chris Young and one grand prize winner will receive 25-thousand-dollars.

Click here for more details on the Folgers Jingle Contest.