Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay Rum is launching a new flavor…Key Lime Rum Cream.

“Tastes like a key lime pie, which is my favorite dessert. Now I absolutely am in love with this flavor,” Chesney told fans through a video posted on Blue Chair Bay Rum’s Facebook page. Now, I’ve never been a fan of Key Lime Pie BUT I am a big fan of Kenny so for him I will still give it whirl. 😉

Watch the video below…