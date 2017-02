Remember a few weeks ago Bud Light introduced us to their “Super Bowl Tickets for Life” sweepstakes. Well, a Kansas man will be going the Super Bowl for the rest of his life. Lyle Randa won the sweepstakes after finding the golden beer can in a 30-pack he bought during a beer run. Lyle shared the pic of him and his golden can and he was picked as the winner. Congrats Lyle and cheers!