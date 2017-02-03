Dan + Shay Release ‘When I Pray For You’ Music Video

February 3, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Dan + Shay

By Raido.com Staff

Dan + Shay Release have released a music video fro their new song “When I Pray For You.”

Related: Dan + Shay Tackle Addiction in ‘How Not To’ Video

“‘When I Pray for You’ is one of the most special songs we’ve ever written,” said Dan Smyers in a prepared statement. “We sat down with our friends Jon Nite and Justin Ebach and got to talking about Shay’s son-to-be. With some good stories (and even a few manly tears), the song wrote itself. It was an emotional day, one of those days that make us remember how blessed we are to be a part of the Nashville songwriting community.”

The track appears on the soundtrack to the new film The Shack, and the video features footage from the film.

Check out the latest from Dan + Shay below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Rising Star Showcase Features Country Trio Midland
CHILI COOK OFF 2017 FAN MEET & GREET PHOTOSCheck Out The Kiss 99.9 listeners who went backstage to meet the 2017 Chili Cook Off Headliners including Lee Brice, Granger Smith Chris Lane and More

Listen Live