Faith Hill Mistaken for Faith Evans, Stoked for Biggie Duets Album

A typo confused Hill with Faith Evans. February 3, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Faith Hill, The Notorious B.I.G.

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier today CNN tweeted that Faith Hill would be releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G.

Related: Stream Two New Duets from the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans Album

This, of course, was a typo, the album in question features duets between the late Biggie Smalls and his widow Faith Evans.

Faith Hill thought the whole thing was pretty funny though, “This sounds awesome!” she wrote, re-tweeting the article.

Could still happen.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Rising Star Showcase Features Country Trio Midland
CHILI COOK OFF 2017 FAN MEET & GREET PHOTOSCheck Out The Kiss 99.9 listeners who went backstage to meet the 2017 Chili Cook Off Headliners including Lee Brice, Granger Smith Chris Lane and More

Listen Live