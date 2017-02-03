Heroes And Friends Tribute To Randy Travis In Nashville

February 3, 2017 12:08 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Heroes and Friends Tribute, Nashville, Randy Travis

 

Just another reason to fly to Nashville.   : )

A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis will be on February 8th at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Look at all the folks performing… 30 acts i hear… Garth Brooks… Alabama… Montgomery Gentry… Chris Janson… Kenny Rogers… The Randy Travis Band… Josh Turner… Wynonna… Chris Young and they say more will be added soon.

Some of the proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Randy Travis Foundation… raises money for stroke research and rehabilitation.

Just LOVE Randy’s music.   Don’t you?   – Darlene Evans

 

 

Comments

