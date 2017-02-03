Rising Star Showcase Features Country Trio Midland

KISS 99.9 and Ye Olde Falcon’s Pub is proud to present a new Rising Star Showcase featuring Midland on Monday, February 6th, at 7:30 p.m.

Lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts the trio’s rich sound that is rounded out by lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy.

Originally formed in Dripping Springs, Texas, the band is rooted in tradition both in sound and style.

The trio harmonizes on all of their songs and they are often compared to the Eagles.

Midland, who initially garnered attention playing clubs in the Texas region, intentionally nods to the wild west with Country music that is reminiscent of the 1970’s and 80’s.

Their self-titled debut EP features five tracks, boasting songwriting credits from each member. Now signed to Big Machine Records, Midland is in the studio refining and expanding their catalog with ace songwriters like Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Tickets to Monday’s show are free to KISS listeners.

Ye Olde Falcon’s Pub is located at 2867 S. University Drive in Davie.