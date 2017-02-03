Text On The 10s Weekend For Florida Panthers Tickets

February 3, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Florida Panthers, kiss 99.9, Text To Win

Calling all Florida Panthers fans!

KISS 99.9 wants to send you to a Panthers game for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to the game on December 23rd.

This text to win ticket giveaway runs Saturday, February 4th, at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday, February 5th until 7:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 96750 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1)  prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to attend the Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings scheduled on Thursday, February 9th at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, Florida 33323.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Rising Star Showcase Features Country Trio Midland
CHILI COOK OFF 2017 FAN MEET & GREET PHOTOSCheck Out The Kiss 99.9 listeners who went backstage to meet the 2017 Chili Cook Off Headliners including Lee Brice, Granger Smith Chris Lane and More

Listen Live