Artists, Celebs Comment on Super Bowl 2017

By Annie Reuter
Super Bowl LI was a star-studded affair. The first Super Bowl to go into overtime, last night’s (Feb. 5) game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons had celebrities rooting for their respective teams and reacting to the entire night on social media.
Related: The Best Tweets From Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show
Held at Houston’s NRG Stadium, many musicians were in attendance. 2 Chainz and Usher posed for photos at the venue before the game while Kenny Chesney and John Legend were given television time throughout the Super Bowl as cameras panned to them during the broadcast. Even T.I. was in attendance and uploaded a video shortly after the Patriots’ win in Texas. “You gotta lose the same way you win,” he says at the start of his video clip. “I guess the coaching of Belichick or the strategies of Tom Brady ended up overcoming.”
Here are some of the best celebrity and artist tweets:
Still can't be mad Fareal..... #RISEUP https://t.co/sgLmq4c2HH—
T.I. (@Tip) February 06, 2017
Grateful to be here with everyone. #SuperBowl https://t.co/GSUSOiLaXo—
Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 05, 2017
Can you put the ball under your shirt or into your pants—
christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 06, 2017
Nothing better than Super Bowl Sunday!—
THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 05, 2017
#SuperBowl with dad. #SB51 https://t.co/nlc70mH3no—
Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 05, 2017
JULIO!!!—
Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 06, 2017
Didn't expect a blowout—
RUN UP (@diplo) February 06, 2017
Sometimes you wake up at Super Bowl LI!!! Go Falcons, Go Pats, and GO @LukeBryanOnline 🔥 https://t.co/p57uDvsgOq—
Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 05, 2017
Tom. Brady.
G O A T.—
Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 06, 2017
Only thing better than seeing #SB51 live? Being w my son, down 28-3, and he says "sit by my side dad and watch @Patriots come back to win".❤—
Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 06, 2017
This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl—
Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 06, 2017
Yup.—
Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 06, 2017
I'm mad sad and exhausted 😩 twitter.com/elleduncanespn…—
Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 06, 2017
PATS NATION 🇺🇸—
justin (@3LAU) February 06, 2017
5 rings can't be deflated #Brady #Muse—
Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 06, 2017
Made it!! Amazing day. #SB51 #GoFalcons here we go!!! https://t.co/MfuXD1ffBP—
Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) February 05, 2017
Comments are closed.