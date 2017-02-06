Did You Hear Who Tom Brady Dedicated The Game To?

Some say Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time. After last night’s Superbowl you would have to agree. Where does he put all those Superbowl rings?

In an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One… Tom dedicated the game to his mother. Tom said…

“She’s the one I want to win for.”

You see… Tom’s mother… Galynn has been ill for the past 18 months and had not been to any games until last night.

Tom Brady Sr. told MMQB’s Albert Breer…

“It was just awesome…he puts everything he can into every single game. But this one, I heard he just said, ‘I’m winning this one for my mom.’ That one jerks the tear ducts big-time. … She lives and dies with every one of her children, whether it’s in a football game or anything else. And she was very thankful. Very thankful, yeah, just very thankful that this played out.”

Here’s a pic of Tom and his dad kissing his mom the day before the Superbowl. : )