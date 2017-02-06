Did You Hear Who Tom Brady Dedicated The Game To?

February 6, 2017 8:33 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: #superbowl, Tom Brady

Some say Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time.  After last night’s Superbowl you would have to agree.  Where does he put all those Superbowl rings?

In an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One… Tom dedicated the game to his mother.  Tom said…

“She’s the one I want to win for.”

You see… Tom’s mother… Galynn has been ill for the past 18 months and had not been to any games until last night.

Tom Brady Sr. told MMQB’s Albert Breer…

“It was just awesome…he puts everything he can into every single game. But this one, I heard he just said, ‘I’m winning this one for my mom.’ That one jerks the tear ducts big-time. … She lives and dies with every one of her children, whether it’s in a football game or anything else. And she was very thankful. Very thankful, yeah, just very thankful that this played out.”

Here’s a pic of Tom and his dad kissing his mom the day before the Superbowl.   : )

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text To Win 2017 Country Megatickets All Week Long
Enter To Win 4-Pack To Miami International Boat Show

Listen Live