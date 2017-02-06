Patriots Make Super Bowl History

If you like them or not The New England Patriots are Super Bowl 51 champions and it was a win for the record books. The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime, in the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever. Tom Brady was named Most Valuable Player but it turns out his game jersey was stolen from the team locker room…Congrats to the Patriots and we hope they find your jersey Tom!

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

