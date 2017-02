We all heard the news about our beloved #99 Miami Dolphin Jason Taylor making the Hall of Fame. : ))

Did you know prior to the Superbowl… Tom Brady wrote an endorsement letter for Jason Taylor to get into the Hall of Fame?

Jason sacked Tom more times than any other quarterback. And… by the time Jason retired back in 2011 … Tom had been sacked more times by Jason than any other defensive player.

They respected one another. Gotta read the letter Tom Brady wrote.

