Christie Brinkley In Sports Illustrated With Daughters

February 7, 2017 9:16 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: bathing suit, Christie Brinkley, Sports Illustrated

Christie Brinkley is back in Sports Illustrated at 63 years old.   : )

Yep… Christie posed in a bathing suit with her two daughters … Alexa Ray Joel … 33 years old and Sailor Brinkley Cook… 18 years old.

Christie told PEOPLE….

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!  When I turned 30, I was like,  This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!  When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63… Those days are over.   But to get to do it with my girls, I thought…One last go!”

1979 was the first time Christie Brinkley was in Sports Illustrated.  Then she was on it the next two years… breaking a record… btw.

Always thought Christie Brinkley was stunning.   Love her bathing suit too.   Does appear that she can stand on water tho’ photographers.   Watch the video…Christie was standing on an apple box.   : )

Will be on newstands Feb. 15th.

 

 

