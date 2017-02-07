Christie Brinkley In Sports Illustrated With Daughters

Christie Brinkley is back in Sports Illustrated at 63 years old. : )

Yep… Christie posed in a bathing suit with her two daughters … Alexa Ray Joel … 33 years old and Sailor Brinkley Cook… 18 years old.

Christie told PEOPLE….

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way! When I turned 30, I was like, This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit! When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63… Those days are over. But to get to do it with my girls, I thought…One last go!”

1979 was the first time Christie Brinkley was in Sports Illustrated. Then she was on it the next two years… breaking a record… btw.

Always thought Christie Brinkley was stunning. Love her bathing suit too. Does appear that she can stand on water tho’ photographers. Watch the video…Christie was standing on an apple box. : )

Will be on newstands Feb. 15th.