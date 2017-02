It’s double nickels for Garth Brooks today. Yep… 55 years old and still hotter than ever.

Trisha says she pays special attention to him on his big day. She surprised him with his favorite cake… German chocolate. You know that lady can cook… bake.. : )

Garth said…

“My birthday is like a national holiday in my house because my wife spoils me to death and it’s the best thing on the planet. And she won’t let me do anything for myself and she always has it planned out.”