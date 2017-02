It is amazing what people sell and buy on eBay. A Cheeto shaped like Harambe, the gorilla that was killed last year at the Cincinnati Zoo after a young boy slipped into his enclosure, has sold for $99,900 on Ebay. There were 50 bidders who placed 132 bids on the Harambe-shaped Flamin’ Hot Cheeto but no word on who won and what they will do with the Cheeto.

