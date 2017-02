After surfing the internet yesterday I kept seeing headlines saying that Justin Timberlake will not be paid for his appearance in the Bai Super Bowl 51 commercial which also starred Christopher Walken. Well, it turns out that Justin did the commercial pro-bono because he is co-owner of the drink company. The things you can learn with a simple google search…also thanks to the commercial I learned the right way to pronounce “Bai Bai!”