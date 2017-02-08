Publix Ditches Deli Samples

February 8, 2017 6:55 AM By U-Turn Laverne
We have all enjoyed a free sample of deli meat when we have placed an order at the Publix Deli counter. Well, kiss that free slice of oven roasted turkey goodbye. According to the Tampa Bay Times Publix has told deli workers to not hand out free slices to customers anymore.
Publix says that if you ask for the sample they will still give you a slice of your order.

