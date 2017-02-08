Update On Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter’s Condition

February 8, 2017 4:58 PM

It’s good news!

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, Feb. 7,” her hospital told PEOPLE in a statement provided by a Spears family rep. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement continues: “Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text To Win 2017 Country Megatickets All Week Long
Enter To Win 4-Pack To Miami International Boat Show

Listen Live