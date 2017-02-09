ACM Award Nominees Will Be Announced Soon

February 9, 2017 11:05 AM By Darlene Evans
The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2nd and CBS will be carrying the live broadcast.

Well… Who’s nominated?   Lady Anbellum will let us know some of the nominees a week from today.. next Thursday the 16th on CBS This Morning.   Yep… Lady A will give us a few nominations in the 8:00 hour and then at 8:50 Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight will give us the rest of em at ETOnline.com .

Wonder if Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will be hosting again?

 

 

