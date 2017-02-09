Brandy Clark on Loretta Lynn: ‘She’s Still Making Music That’s Viable’

By Brian Ives

There’s an age-old adage that says “Never meet your heroes.” You can debate whether or not that’s true for days, but a corollary might be, “Never be nominated for a GRAMMY against one of your heroes.” For one thing: who do you root (or vote) for? That’s been going through Brandy Clark’s mind lately, as we get closer and closer to the GRAMMY Awards (which take place this Sunday). Clark’s Big Day in a Small Town is up against Loretta Lynn’s Full Circle for Best Country Album (the other nominees are Maren Morris’s Hero, Sturgill Simpson’s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth and Keith Urban’s Ripchord).

“I always tell people, and it’s true, is that one of the major things that made me want to become a singer and a songwriter was the movie Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Clark tells Radio.com, referring to the 1980 Lynn biopic. “So to be [nominated] in the same category is pretty huge for me.”

“I opened a show for her at the Ryman Auditorium a few years ago, and she was so nice. I talked to her about Patsy Cline, who was a huge influence on me and a great friend of hers. I’m excited, I think she’s going to be at the GRAMMYs. Even though I’d like to see myself win, I’m pulling a little for her.”

Clark has been writing songs for other artists since 2005, and her debut EP came out in 2012, but her decade-plus career doesn’t seem that long compared to Lynn’s, who released her debut single in 1960 (“I’m a Honky Tonk Girl”).

“The fact that she’s still making music that’s viable is pretty amazing, and I think it’s probably because she’s never stopped making music. She’s always kept making music and staying on the road and I think that’s why her music stays viable. It’s legitimate and it’s as good as it ever was.”

The GRAMMYs airs live on CBS on February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.