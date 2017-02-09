Hollywood Couple Expecting Twins

George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting not one but two babies…yes twins!

Rumors started swirling that Amal was pregnant when she showed up to a Netflix screening in London last month with a baby bump. Then earlier this month she was looking like she put on some weight in Barcelona.

George and Amal got married back in 2014 in Italy. Clooney who once was the most eligible bachelor, swore off marriage and kids back in 1997, so congrats George on finding the right one!

Good for them even though it was my longtime dream to marry him.