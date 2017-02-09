How did February 9th become National Pizza Day? We don’t really know. It is just a day to celebrate… PIZZA!

Over 4 BILLION pizzas are sold each year in our US of A. 20% of all American restaurants are PIZZERIAS. : )

How do you like YOUR pizza? Thin crust… stuff crust.. deep dish… New York style… Chicago style? Do you make your own pizza? Veggie? Meat? Cheese? Loaded?

Here’s some of the pizza deals I found around town today. : )

Papa John’s… 40% off all regular -price pizza

Domino’s… Large 3 topping pizza for $7.99 when you order online and pick up in the store.

Hungry Howie’s… Large 3 topping pizza for $7.99

Pizza Hut… Medium 3 topping pizza for $6.00

My husband and I will be going to watch our Florida Panthers take on LA tonight sooooo….

NATURALLY…. WE WILL HAVE PIZZA TO CELEBRATE! Just no ANCHOVIES : ) – Darlene Evans