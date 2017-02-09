You Can Now Add Pizza To Your Wedding Registry

February 9, 2017 7:44 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Are you getting ready to walk down the aisle and you need to create your wedding registry.  Why fill it up with gifts you really don’t want or will never use. Well, instead of registering for that crystal gravy boat now you can add pizza to your wedding registry. Domino’s announced yesterday it’s launching a wedding registry where you can receive or buy eGift cards to spend on anything at Dominos.com.

