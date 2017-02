It’s the weekend! No more football. So let’s have a party… just because. One of those classic party dances we play at parties originated in Trinidad is the limbo also known as the under the stick dance.

Had to share what has been trending. The Limbo Queen Shemika Charles! She’s been doing the limbo under all kinds of things lately.

Watch her limbo under a car. Amazing! : )

How low can YOU go?