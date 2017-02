Cassadee Pope is engaged! Cassadee and her longtime boyfriend Rian Dawson shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the two kissing and Cassadee’s hand wearing her shiny new engagement ring with the caption, “WE’RE ENGAGED” followed by several hearts. Congrats!

WE'RE ENGAGED ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A photo posted by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PST