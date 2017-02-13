Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Do people always tell you that you’re a know-it-all? Do you have a bunch of useless knowledge rattling around in your brain? Well, your expertise in what’s going on in the world could help you land some cash in your pocket and a shot at driving a brand new car for three years.
Starting Monday, February 13th, all you need to do is compete against U-Turn Laverne in her daily “College of Hollywood Knowledge,” powered by Kendall Hyundai.
She’s tough to beat so you gotta put your thinking cap on.
If you triumph over U-Turn, you’ll receive $100 plus be entered into a drawing for a Hyundai Tucson 3-year-lease powered by Kendall Hyundai.
If U-Turn beats you, you’ll still be entered into the drawing.
But you can also enter the drawing by registering on location at Kendall Hyundai on the following dates.
- Sunday, Feb. 12; 1pm – 3pm
- Sunday, March 5; 1pm – 3pm
- Sunday, April 23; 1pm – 3pm
- Sunday, May 7; 1pm- 3pm
- Sunday, June 4; 1pm – 3pm
- Grand Prize Giveaway: Friday July 14th; 6pm – 8pm
Kendall Hyundai is located at 15895 S Dixie Hwy. in Miami.
The Grand Prize winner can choose between a 3-year-lease on a 2017 Hyundai Tucson or the cash equivalent of $9,600.