Grammy Accessory Costs How Much?

February 13, 2017 8:27 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: 2017 Grammy Awards, 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Grammys, Gucci, Jay-Z

It’s no surprise that musicians and celebrities drop a lot of coin on their Grammy attire but my jaw dropped after learning the price of Blue Ivy Carter’s clutch.

Blue Ivy Carter is the 5-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyonce and she made headlines today with her Prince look alike ensemble.  Blue Ivy, rocked a pink suit, ruffle shirt and a fancy feline clutch purse. The glitter plexiglass clutch was designed by Gucci and featured crystal eyes and glass pearl and feline charms along its chain strap. The Gucci stunner reportedly came with a $2,490 price tag.

I’m not going to lie, I have a large collection of sunglasses, purses and watches too. Therefore, if I was loaded like Bey and Jay my little girl would probably be spoiled but most likely not at five. 😉

