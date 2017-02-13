More Celebrity Baby News

February 13, 2017 9:40 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Baby News, Derek Jeter, Expecting, Hannah Davis, New York Yankees, Sports Illustrated, Swimsuit Model, Yankees

Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah revealed in a sweet blog post on Jeter’s website, The Players’ Tribune, earlier today that she and the former Yankees star are expecting their first child together — a baby girl! In the post Hannah started by talking about the beginning stages of their relationship and how they got to this point in their lives.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model added that Jeter already has a name in mind, but that she’s not exactly sold just yet. “Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” Hannah wrote.

