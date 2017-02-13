Text To Win Tickets To Country 500 Music Festival

Some of biggest names in country music are coming to Florida… Daytona, Florida to be exact for the Country 500!

The three-day music festival will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.

The festival features music stars Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr., Martina McBride, Jake Owen and many more.

So what do you have to do to win free tickets?

Listen all week long for the keywords and text it to 96750 for your shot at winning two tickets.

The contest runs Monday, February 13th at 6:00 a.m. through Friday, February 24th at 11:59 p.m.

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (3)-day passes to attend Country 500 at Daytona International Speedway Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 – 28th, 2017.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

