Major Spoiler Alert for The Bachelor

Rachel L. Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Texas, will be the next “Bachelorette” for the upcoming season. Here’s the interesting part not only is she the first African-American lead on “The Bachelorette,” since the onset of the show 14 years ago but she’s still on the current season of The Bachelor. Therefore, it’s also a first that they announced the next Bachelorette while she’s still on the show. Talk about a spoiler alert. Am I the only one confused? Seems a bit odd if you ask me.

The final episode of the current season of “The Bachelor” is scheduled to air next month. Here’s an idea…Maybe you can make a bet with someone who doesn’t pay attention to all of this and say I bet you Rachel doesn’t get the rose. #Winning Just a thought 😉