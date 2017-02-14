Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on America’s Got Talent?

Nick Cannon is done with America’s Got Talent. The comedian announced on his Facebook page Monday, saying he was “deeply saddened” about being “threatened with termination by executives” after he made a racial joke about NBC on his recent Showtime stand-up special. Production for season 12 of America’s Got Talent, which would’ve been Cannon’s eighth season as host, is set to begin next month.

So, who will replace him? Maybe Ryan Seacrest? It’s no surprise that Simon Cowell not only created the show but is also a judge and they have quite a bit of history together. Check out his reaction to the news below…