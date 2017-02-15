A Female German Shepherd Wins At Madison Square Garden

Last night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden a German Shepherd named Rumor won “Best in Show.”

Thomas Bradley who is the best-in-show judge said… “The German Shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility and Rumor is just magnificent.”

Rumor was named after the Adele song “Rumor Has It.”

Timing is everything don’t you think? Rumor’s handler had planned to retire her but decided to give her another run. Bet he’s glad he did. : )

Just fyi… German Shepherd is the 2nd most popular dog in the US…. Labrador Retrievers are #1.

Do you have a favorite dog breed?