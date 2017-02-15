A Female German Shepherd Wins At Madison Square Garden

February 15, 2017 9:08 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: German Shepherd, Westminster Kennel club

Last night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden a German Shepherd named Rumor won “Best in Show.”

Thomas Bradley who is the best-in-show judge said… “The German Shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility and Rumor is just magnificent.”

Rumor was named after the Adele song “Rumor Has It.”

Timing is everything don’t you think?   Rumor’s handler had planned to retire her but decided to give her another run.   Bet he’s glad he did.  : )

Just fyi… German Shepherd is the 2nd most popular dog in the US…. Labrador Retrievers are #1.

Do you have a favorite dog breed?

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Text To Win Tickets To Tortuga Music Festival
CHILI COOK OFF 2017 FAN MEET & GREET PHOTOSCheck Out The Kiss 99.9 listeners who went backstage to meet the 2017 Chili Cook Off Headliners including Lee Brice, Granger Smith Chris Lane and More

Listen Live