Happy 45th Birthday to our Florida Panther Jaromir Jagr.

Jaromir played for the Philadelphia Flyers… New York Rangers… Pittsburgh Penguins…. Washington Capitols … then played in Europe for 3 years came back to the NHL and now he’s one of our Florida Panthers.

Last year he joined Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players with over 750 GOALS SCORED. : )

He’s a cutie! and still single too. : )