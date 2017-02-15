Harrison Ford FAA Investigation

February 15, 2017 8:16 PM By Dina B
Harrison Ford landed on a taxiway Monday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, thinking it was the runway.

According to TMZ, Ford flew over an American Airlines Boeing 737 that was on the taxiway before touching down. He seemed confused, asking the tower, “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?”

Now, the FAA are investigating the situation which would question the fate of his pilot’s license. This isn’t the first time Ford had some flying issues. Most recently, who can forget when Ford was seriously injured when he crashed on a Los Angeles golf course when it lost power shortly after takeoff back in 2015.

For the record though, reports also say Ford just passed a pilot’s medical exam last month. I guess only time will tell. 

