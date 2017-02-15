Look Who’s Autobiography Came Out Yesterday

Do you remember Joey and Rory? Won their 1st Grammy Sunday night for their gospel album… “Hymns.”

Lots of us followed Rory last year as he blogged about his wife Joey’s battle with cancer. Joey died on March 4th last year.

Well … Rory Feek’s autobiography… “This Life I Live: One Man’s Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed it Forever” came out yesterday. It chronicles his life with Joey and their family.

Backstage at the Grammys… Rory said….

“Everyone’s support and love and prayers has been amazing. A year ago when we were going through it all and now too. There have been so many people who have been rooting for us and our story and our baby daughter, it’s been as beautiful as a tragic story can be. That’s all I ask for.”

I would imagine a must read for people battling illnesses. Right? I will definitely be reading it. – Darlene Evans