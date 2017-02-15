RaeLynn’s Husband Enlist To Serve Our Country

RaeLynn’s husband has enlisted in the service! RaeLynn, who was a contestant on The Voice, shared the news via social media saying that her hubby, Josh Davis left for basic training on Monday. RaeLynn went on to say “prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. Im thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already”
IMPORTANT: My husband has always supported me in everything that I've wanted to do, yesterday began a new adventure for us. Joshua left for basic training to serve in our military and serve his Country. Saying I'm proud doesnt scratch the surface of how I feel. I love his heart and the man that he is more and more every single day. I married up in every way. Please keep him in your prayers, thank you all for the support… prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. Im thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already ❤