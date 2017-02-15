RaeLynn’s Husband Enlist To Serve Our Country

February 15, 2017 6:40 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Enlisted, Josh Davis, RaeLynn, Service, The Voice

RaeLynn’s husband has enlisted in the service! RaeLynn, who was a contestant on The Voice, shared the news via social media saying that her hubby, Josh Davis left for basic training on Monday. RaeLynn went on to say “prayers to all the families who have a loved one who serve. Im thankful today for my HERO Josh and the best Valentine a wife could ask for. Miss you already”

