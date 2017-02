Zac Brown has cancelled his “Southern Ground Music Festival.” So if you were planning that little road trip to Charleston in May … we’ve gotta wait til next year.

Zac says they need some time to focus on their new album… “Welcome Home.” Release date is May 12th.

I bet there are a lot of disappointed folks. Zac Brown Band puts on such a great show. Lookin’ forward to some new music from them tho’.