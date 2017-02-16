Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Share Sweet Valentine Pic

On Wednesday, Mariska Hargitay posted a picture with her former Law & Order: SVU costar Christopher Meloni. The pic as seen below of Meloni kissing Hargitay on the cheek with the caption “Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over.”

If you know nothing about the show for the first 12 seasons of the of the series Hargitay and Meloni played partners Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. Fans of the show always wanted them to get together and fans everywhere are flipping out over this pic.

Nobody really knows if they will be together in the finale but definitely wishful thinking. Either way it’s a sweet pic and reunion.