Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Share Sweet Valentine Pic

February 16, 2017 10:43 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Christopher Meloni, Elliot Stabler, Law & Order SVU, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson, SVU, Valentines Day

On Wednesday, Mariska Hargitay posted a picture with her former Law & Order: SVU costar Christopher Meloni. The pic as seen below of Meloni kissing Hargitay on the cheek with the caption “Just when I thought Valentine’s Day was over.”

If you know nothing about the show for the first 12 seasons of the of the series Hargitay and Meloni played partners Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. Fans of the show always wanted them to get together and fans everywhere are flipping out over this pic.

Nobody really knows if they will be together in the finale but definitely wishful thinking. Either way it’s a sweet pic and reunion.

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Text To Win Tickets To Tortuga Music Festival

Listen Live