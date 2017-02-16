Reba’s Back on Top With A #1 Album

Yep…. Reba’s new album… “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope” was just released Feb. 3rd and it’s now on the Top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and the Christian Albums Chart. Reba also came at the #2 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Sooo… this chart topper gives Reba the title of having the most #1 country albums among women.

Reba said…

“This album has been a huge gift to me. It has helped heal my heart and has let me know I can move forward with faith and hope. I am so thankful to God for His guidance that lead to this moment. I pray that everyone who listens to these songs, receives exactly what the Holy Spirit wants them to receive. These CDs go out to my family, friends and fans remembering these songs from their growing up years and to those who are just beginning to sing along. We could all use more faith and hope. I sure do appreciate yours!”

Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson sing on this album along with Reba’s 89 year old mother and her sisters.

The first single on the album is called “Back to God.” A song that was on Randy Houser’s 1st album back in 2008. Reba always wanted to record it and lookie see… in 2017 it is the #1 song on Billboard’s Hot Christian song chart.

FYI… Reba’s sister Susie Luchsinger will be performing this Sunday up in Brighton. Part of Brighton field days. Church at 10:00 a.m. See ya there. ; ) – Darlene Evans