Taco Bell Adds Weddings To Their Menues

You could be the first person to walk down the aisle at Taco Bell. The fast-food chain has announced that they will start serving up weddings this summer at its Cantina flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. The bride and groom can tie the knot “Taco Bell-style” with a ceremony inside the restaurant’s own wedding chapel, for 600 bucks. The wedding package includes a Taco Bell garter, a 12-Taco Pack, a Sauce Packet wedding bouquet and “Just Married” t-shirts. You can also enter to win the “Love and Tacos Contest,” by submitting a video telling how Taco Bell played a role in your love story.

Click her for to enter Taco Bell’s “Love and Tacos Contest.”