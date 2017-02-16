Truth About Why Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa Don’t Speak

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa co-hosted together for 10 years after she left “All My Children” and joined Regis in 2001. Things were great until Reeg decided it was his time to leave the show after 28 years, and said Ripa took it very personal.

In an interview on OraTV’s Larry King Now, Philbin opened up on why their relationship took a turn for the worse after he left ABC’s “Live With Regis and Kelly” in 2011.

I mean you spend all that time together day in and day out. So many great interviews and laughs. This is just sad. Check it out below…