Truth About Why Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa Don’t Speak

February 16, 2017 9:08 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: All My Children, Kelly Ripa, Live With Regis and Kelly, Reeg, Regis, Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa co-hosted together for 10 years after she left “All My Children” and joined Regis in 2001. Things were great until Reeg decided it was his time to leave the show after 28 years, and said Ripa took it very personal.

In an interview on OraTV’s Larry King Now, Philbin opened up on why their relationship took a turn for the worse after he left ABC’s “Live With Regis and Kelly” in 2011.

I mean you spend all that time together day in and day out. So many great interviews and laughs. This is just sad. Check it out below…

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!
Text To Win Tickets To Tortuga Music Festival

Listen Live