Brad Paisley Confirms New Date On Album Release

February 17, 2017 1:09 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Brad Paisley

Well…. it was suppose to be March 3rd, but now the release date for his new album, Love and War will be April 21st.

His latest single… “Today” …in the Top 5 btw …will be on the album.

Love and War will also include a duet with Mick Jagger … John Fogerty and a collaboration with hip-hop producer Timbaland.

Brad said….

“I wanted the collaborations on this record to be collaborations that took me outside of what you’d typically think and brought that other world into this, but it’s also very country.”

 

So April 21st it is.   Brad will also be down our way Friday, September 15th along with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Eli.

