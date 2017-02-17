George Clooney’s Mom Reveals The Gender Of His Twins

So a couple of weeks ago we found out that George Clooney and his wife Amal are pregnant with twins and now we have learned the gender of the babies. George’s Mom, Nina Clooney told RadarOnline during a phone interview on Thursday that, “It will be one of each… a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told. How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”
George Clooney and mom during "Ocean's Thirteen." (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)