Text On The 10’s Weekend For Country 500 Music Fest Tickets

Some of biggest names in country music are coming to Florida… Daytona, Florida to be exact for the Country 500 Music Festival!

The three-day music festival will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway.

The festival features music stars Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr., Martina McBride, Jake Owen and many more.

So what do you have to do to win free tickets?

Listen all weekend long for the text on the 10’s keywords and when you hear it, text it to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning two tickets.

The contest runs Saturday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, February 19th at 6:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive two (3)-day passes to attend the Country 500 Music Festival at Daytona International Speedway Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 – 28th, 2017.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES