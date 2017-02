According to the authorities, the very loud boom last night was a military fighter jet. Neighborhoods from Weston to the Palm Beaches heard what appeared to be an explosion sound from the Military Supersonic Jet.

Two U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles took off from Homestead Air National Guard Base and flew at supersonic speeds, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Broward Sheriff’s office tweeted the following to reassure residents after the startling boom.