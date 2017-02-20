Hilarious Love Song Lip Sync Video Goes Viral

An Indianapolis couple created a hilarious lip sync video for Valentine’s Day with nearly two dozen love songs, and it quickly went viral.

Kristin and Danny Adams have been married for eight years and have two kids, ages 6 and 3, according to CBS4Indy.com.

Danny and Kristin posted their first lip sync video in June 2015 for their kids. Then, they began to post videos every Friday to their YouTube page, and they loved hearing about how much others enjoyed them.

That was the inspiration for their special Valentine’s Day lip sync video, with 20 classic love songs including Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Journey’s “ Faithfully,” and “You’re the One That I Want” from “Grease.”

But it’s not just about the lip syncing, it’s also the costume changes. They had 20 different costume changes. Now that’s dedication.

The couple posted the Valentine’s Day video to their Facebook page on Monday, February 13th and have more than 24 million views.

You can watch it here: